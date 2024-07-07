Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.7% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Stories

