Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $331,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after acquiring an additional 276,387 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,930,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,517,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 153,876 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $150.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

