Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $350,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after purchasing an additional 125,450 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,686,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,488,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,353,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,220,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,983,000 after purchasing an additional 69,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EPD opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

