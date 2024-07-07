Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $836,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $77.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The company has a market cap of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

