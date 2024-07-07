Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

