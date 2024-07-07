Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.87. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $102.43.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.