Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APPF. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

AppFolio Price Performance

APPF stock opened at $252.58 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $256.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.15, for a total transaction of $729,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,936.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.15, for a total value of $729,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,936.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,091 shares of company stock worth $27,953,693 over the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Articles

