Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,681,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 521,189 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.92.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

