Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

