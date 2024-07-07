Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 59,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,037,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,603,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $352.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

