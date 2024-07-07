Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $714,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

