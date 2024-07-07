DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) Trading Down 3.2%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (OTC:DMGGF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.37. 82,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 234,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

