Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $49.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.