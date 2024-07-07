Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 300.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

