DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,037,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,603,000 after acquiring an additional 106,085 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.71. The firm has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

