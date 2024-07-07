Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Shares Down 3.8%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 49,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 50,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

