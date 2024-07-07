Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of Dover worth $29,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dover by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Dover by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 202,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,275,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.68. 798,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $188.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.30 and a 200 day moving average of $169.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DOV. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.