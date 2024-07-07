Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 290 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 6,510,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,641,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,984,319,000 after buying an additional 2,319,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $200.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

