Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on BROS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 233.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $42.87.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $6,138,988.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 537.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 75,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

