E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 64,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 117,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

E3 Lithium Trading Down 8.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$93.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.75.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

