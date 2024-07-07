EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have commented on SATS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EchoStar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

