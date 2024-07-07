Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Edison International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

