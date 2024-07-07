Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $530.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.88. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

