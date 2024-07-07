Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $16.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $914.57. 2,880,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $918.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $831.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $751.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

