Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 186.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $914.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $831.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $751.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $918.50. The stock has a market cap of $869.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,573,781. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.