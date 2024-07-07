EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,346 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of EMCOR Group worth $35,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $9,565,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.54. The stock had a trading volume of 290,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,758. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.63 and a 52 week high of $401.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.