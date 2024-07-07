Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of EMR opened at $109.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average is $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $1,768,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $2,075,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

