Emmaus Life Sciences (EMMA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
Emmaus Life Sciences Stock Down 12.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EMMA opened at $0.08 on Friday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
