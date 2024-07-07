Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WIRE. CJS Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Encore Wire stock opened at $289.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire has a one year low of $150.51 and a one year high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 472,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after buying an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,764,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,993,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

