Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.24. Approximately 1,981,348 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,763,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6,759.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,660,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,359,000 after buying an additional 494,348 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 297,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.3% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

