EnSilica (LON:ENSI) Shares Down 1%

EnSilica plc (LON:ENSI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.61). Approximately 88,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 244,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.61).

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.82 million and a PE ratio of 1,600.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.93.

About EnSilica

EnSilica plc designs and supplies custom radio frequency, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital application-specific integrated circuits in the United Kingdom, India, and Brazil. It also offers a portfolio of core IP products covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems; and semiconductor design consultation services.

