EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,682 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $124.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

