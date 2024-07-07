Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.75. 1,288,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,857,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $241.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,921,000 after buying an additional 2,597,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 943,855 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 9.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,449,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 919,499 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 8,405,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,440,000 after purchasing an additional 262,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,840,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 412,402 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

