Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Equitable Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EQH opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.60. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,411 shares of company stock worth $7,646,571 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Equitable by 4,172.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 579,137 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equitable during the third quarter valued at $2,768,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Equitable by 7.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 224,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 15,371 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 37.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 61,598 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,490,000 after buying an additional 402,720 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

