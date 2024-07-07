Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.87 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,655,232 shares traded.

Europa Oil & Gas Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £8.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Will Holland acquired 525,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,254.56 ($6,646.29). Insiders own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

