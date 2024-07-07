Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of EVBG opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Everbridge has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $36.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

