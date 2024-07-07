Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,217,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 29,692 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 847,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after buying an additional 59,376 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 361,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 20,959 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $74,520,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,433,000 after buying an additional 449,664 shares in the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.