Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

EXEL stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,152,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 492,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,651.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

