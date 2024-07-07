Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exelon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 88,614 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after buying an additional 277,635 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Exelon stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

