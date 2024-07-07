Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $91,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,520.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,279,000 after purchasing an additional 175,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11. The company has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.