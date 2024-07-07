Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 628.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,411 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shariaportfolio Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 245,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 187,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 16,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.