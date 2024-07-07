Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,520.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,720,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,279,000 after purchasing an additional 175,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $113.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

