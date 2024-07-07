Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,630,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,680,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.11. The firm has a market cap of $447.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

