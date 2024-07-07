F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,151 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

