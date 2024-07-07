Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $1,040,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,551.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,361.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,275.67. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $776.63 and a twelve month high of $1,555.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

