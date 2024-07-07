Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,551.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,361.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,275.67. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $776.63 and a 1 year high of $1,555.06. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

