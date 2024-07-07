Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $498.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $449.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

