Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 6.1%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 25,480,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 112,244,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $175.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

