Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,595 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 23,105 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $204,248.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,322 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Stock Up 0.3 %

FSLY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. 1,781,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.01 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

