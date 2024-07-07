Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock opened at $190.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $224.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.22.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

